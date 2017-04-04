$1 million lottery prize means new home for Concord man and his wife

Having just won a million-dollar lottery prize, Concord resident Terry Splawn looks forward to buying a new home for him and his wife.
“My wife has been wanting to move for a while,” Splawn told state lottery officials. “She’s been looking at new homes ever since I showed her the ticket. I’m not sure what we’ll get, but it will definitely have a man cave.”
Splawn bought the winning ticket on Friday at Sam’s Mini-Stop on Old Charlotte Road in Concord. He spent $20 to get a Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket and said he didn’t realize he’d won at first.
“It wasn’t until I looked at the ticket the next morning that I realized I won,” Splawn said.
Splawn claimed his prize on Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. The odds of winning are 1 in nearly 1.25 million.
He had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After federal and state tax withholdings, he received $417,012, lottery officials said.
Millionaire Bucks launched in January 2016 with three top prizes of $4 million and five prizes of $1 million. Two $4 million prizes and one $1 million prize remain.
