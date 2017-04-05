12-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run in west Charlotte

A 12-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of Tuckaseegee Road. Medic said the child was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.
The child's name has not been released.
Police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene. No description of the vehicle has been made available.
There is no word on how the child may have been struck, but officers say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
