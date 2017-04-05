Buxom man dressed as woman - but with a mustache - accused of meat heist

A man disguised as a woman – but with a mustache – is being hunted by Salisbury Police for allegedly stealing several pounds of steak from the local Walmart, reports the Salisbury Post.
The theft happened on April Fool’s Day, but there appears to be no connection.
A Salisbury Police report said the suspect wore a pink hooded sweatshirt and had “what appeared to be breasts” – and a mustache, reported the Post. He stashed four packs of steaks worth $85.36 in a really big purse and left the store.
The suspect was seen getting inside a blue-green Honda that is missing its rear bumper, the Post reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments