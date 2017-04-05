Police situation shuts down road in west Charlotte early Wednesday

Several blocks of roads were closed in a west Charlotte neighborhood early Wednesday morning due to a police situation.
Sources say Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were serving a warrant in the 2100 block of Camp Greene Street, near Greenland Avenue. Officers blocked the road between Wilkinson Boulevard and Marlowe Avenue.
One person was taken into custody. Charlotte TV station WSOC was reporting a murder suspect was involved.
The Observer’s news partner WBTV reports officers also looked for a wanted person in the 200 block of Mellwood Drive, about 15 minutes away from Camp Greene Street. That person was also taken into custody, reported WBTV.
No names have been released. Police have not said how the cases are connected.
