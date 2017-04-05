Dale Earnhardt Jr. to stomach Philadelphia Eagles paint scheme on his car

Dale Earnhardt Jr. looked downright grim as he announced on Twitter Wednesday that his No. 88 car will sport a Philadelphia Eagles midnight green paint scheme at the Pocono 400 in Long Pond, Pa., on June 11.
I'm driving a Philly Eagles paint scheme. #AllProTeachers https://t.co/uPqVVy0I9Z— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 5, 2017
Earnhardt is a lifelong fan of Washington’s rival NFL team.
“We just announced today that we’re driving a Philadelphia Eagles paint scheme at the Pocono race for Axalta, and I’m really sad about that,” Earnhardt said in a video interview on his Twitter page. “Being a Redskins’ fan, it was very hard to wrap my brain around it.
“But what I am happy about is helping them promote the #AllProTeachers charity organization that the Philadelphia Eagles have, where they basically acknowledge teachers that are really great teachers, put kids first and help their kids excel in the classroom and outside the classroom as well.”
.@Axalta and @Eagles announce the 2017 Axalta #AllProTeachers paint scheme for the No. 88 Chevrolet SS at the #Pocono400 #Axalta88 pic.twitter.com/onkVxUrEQZ— Axalta (@Axalta) April 5, 2017
“Anything for my great friends at Axalta, who have been awesome partners at Hendrick Motorports for I can’t even remember how long, ever since Jeff Gordon started driving stock cars,” Earnhardt said. “That’s frickin’ gotta be 40 years.
“Anyways, I hope that my Redskins pals, the fandom that I’m a part of, I hope you guys don’t disown me. HTTR. Hail to the Redskins.”
The official name of the June 11 Pocono race is the Axalta “We Paint Winners” 400.
“I’m excited,” Earnhardt added. “Hopefully, we’re going to meet some great teachers through this program.”
“I know it probably shocked a few of my fellow Redskins fans,” he said. “Seems like it made some of the Eagles’ folks happy. Interesting Day.”
