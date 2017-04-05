Dale Earnhardt Jr. to stomach Philadelphia Eagles paint scheme on his car

0:58 Dowd YMCA breaks ground for big makeover Pause

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

2:04 Major Mike Smathers discusses double homicide on Glencannon Drive

1:20 CMPD Animal Care and Control constructs kitten nursery

1:15 Traffic time bombs

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City

1:59 Task force focused on helping Charlotte’s poor: “We are not going back to business as usual”

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers