Woman in southwest Charlotte has become city’s latest homicide

A 34-year-old woman has become Charlotte’s latest homicide.
She was identified Wednesday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police as Jennifer Renee Smith. Detectives say it happened in 12300 block of Verdant Court in southwest Charlotte.
Police say they were called at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday to check on the welfare of someone. On arrival, officers found Smith inside the residence. She was pronounced dead by Medic. Police have not said how she died.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
