Lake Norman’s waters to be foot and a half lower than normal into early June

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference Pause

0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad

2:04 Major Mike Smathers discusses double homicide on Glencannon Drive

1:20 CMPD Animal Care and Control constructs kitten nursery

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

2:42 "Purple Dreams" documentary heads to festivals

0:58 Dowd YMCA breaks ground for big makeover

0:46 Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day

0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space