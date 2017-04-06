Lake Norman’s waters to be foot and a half lower than normal into early June

People who live around Lake Norman are being warned that the waters are going to be about a foot and a half lower than is customary from mid April through early June.
Duke Energy, which sent out the notice, said the drop is due in part to drought protocols implemented in the Catawba River Basin on Nov. 1.
Another factor, it says, is planned maintenance work at the McGuire Nuclear Station on Lake Norman. Once that work is completed, Duke Energy says it may be able to move the water level from 96.5 feet closer the typical late spring target level of 98 feet.
“Long-term dry weather conditions continue to persist. The community is asked to be mindful of its water use and consider conserving energy which also saves water,” said a Duke Energy statement.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments