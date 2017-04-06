Brookshire Boulevard at I-85 to be closed all day Thursday in both directions

Brookshire Boulevard is closed at the Interstate 85 intersection in Charlotte and the N.C. Department of Transportation has closed the exit ramps from Interstate 85 north and south onto the boulevard.
The closure is due to an early-morning accident Thursday that took down utility poles and power lines in the area.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, traffic on Brookshire Boulevard was being diverted away from the bridge over Interstate 85, which cannot be crossed, officials said.
The interstate ramps are expected to remain closed at least through 3 p.m.
All lanes are currently open on Interstate 85 in both directions, the department of transportation says.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the crash involved a truck that pulled down traffic lights in the area just before 8 a.m. Some media outlets in the city were reporting high winds played a role in the traffic lights being toppled.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Brookshire Bv. @ I-85 and ramps will be shut down in both directions of travel for duration of day due to vehicle accident.— CMPD News (@CMPD) April 6, 2017
