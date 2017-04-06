Local

April 6, 2017 8:11 AM

Wind advisory could spell trouble for Charlotte over the next two days

By LaVendrick Smith

A wind advisory has been issued for Charlotte and the surrounding area, where gusts have the potential to down trees and power lines through Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued the advisory for Mecklenburg, Iredell, Catawba, Gaston, Rowan, Lincoln, Cleveland, Cabarrus and Burke counties from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday. Winds are expected to move west to northwest and have the possibility of reaching 65 mph, especially along the Blue Ridge Escarpment, the weather service said. By early morning Thursday, the wind had already begun to move through the area.

The wind advisory comes with a passing cold front that brought severe thunderstorms to the area overnight Wednesday. The line of storms led to several warnings and advisories in South Carolina, bringing hail and strong wind to the region. Late Wednesday night, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln and Rutherford counties.

