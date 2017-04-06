Wind advisory could spell trouble for Charlotte over the next two days

A wind advisory has been issued for Charlotte and the surrounding area, where gusts have the potential to down trees and power lines through Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service issued the advisory for Mecklenburg, Iredell, Catawba, Gaston, Rowan, Lincoln, Cleveland, Cabarrus and Burke counties from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday. Winds are expected to move west to northwest and have the possibility of reaching 65 mph, especially along the Blue Ridge Escarpment, the weather service said. By early morning Thursday, the wind had already begun to move through the area.
Wind starting to ramp up.. Wind Advisory in effect til 8pm FRI, High Wind Warning for mtns. Very gusty next 2 days! pic.twitter.com/pHkZrzPGya— Lyndsay Tapases ☔ (@LyndsayWBTV) April 6, 2017
The wind advisory comes with a passing cold front that brought severe thunderstorms to the area overnight Wednesday. The line of storms led to several warnings and advisories in South Carolina, bringing hail and strong wind to the region. Late Wednesday night, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln and Rutherford counties.
A 07:45 AM Hazardous Weather Outlook update pic.twitter.com/zsyAmGPNvm— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) April 6, 2017
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
Comments