Raptor Center hopes donations soar like an eagle

The Carolina Raptor Center released a rehabilitated bald eagle as part of a fundraising announcement Thursday.
The eagle, named Norman, was released at the swimming beach at Lake Norman State Park in Troutman. Norman was a patient at the Carolina Raptor Center in Huntersville for two weeks. The bird was rescued from a residential back yard in Mooresville when the residents noticed it was unable to fly. After a week of treatment, the eagle was approved to be released.
The Carolina Raptor Center recently received a $250,000 challenge grant from the Leon Levine Foundation to help the center’s “Our Quest” campaign. To meet the challenge, the raptor center must raise an additional $1.4 million before Dec. 1. This will complete the $10.6 million in funding needed to build the new Quest campus and renovate the Raptor Medical Center.
