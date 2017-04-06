Local

April 6, 2017 7:30 PM

Raptor Center hopes donations soar like an eagle

The Carolina Raptor Center released a rehabilitated bald eagle as part of a fundraising announcement Thursday.

The eagle, named Norman, was released at the swimming beach at Lake Norman State Park in Troutman. Norman was a patient at the Carolina Raptor Center in Huntersville for two weeks. The bird was rescued from a residential back yard in Mooresville when the residents noticed it was unable to fly. After a week of treatment, the eagle was approved to be released.

The Carolina Raptor Center recently received a $250,000 challenge grant from the Leon Levine Foundation to help the center’s “Our Quest” campaign. To meet the challenge, the raptor center must raise an additional $1.4 million before Dec. 1. This will complete the $10.6 million in funding needed to build the new Quest campus and renovate the Raptor Medical Center.

Molly Mathis

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Raptor Center hopes donations soar like an eagle

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos