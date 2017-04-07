Person shot at Charlotte area steakhouse Thursday night

A person was shot Thursday evening at a northeast Charlotte steakhouse, multiple media outlets reported.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the Longhorn Steakhouse in the 8100 block of Old Mallard Creek Road in University City. WSOC reported the shooting happened inside the restaurant just before 10 p.m. Thursday.
Observer news partner WBTV reported the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.
The victim has not been identified and police haven’t said what led to the shooting.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
