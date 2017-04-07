One dead after tree falls on home in Lancaster County, officials say

One person is dead after a tree fell on a home off Pageland Highway in Lancaster County on Thursday, said Lancaster County Fire Marshal Stephen Blackwelder.
Two people were trapped in the home, Blackwelder said. One person freed himself from the home and the other person died, he said.
At 5:18 p.m. Thursday, Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese responded to 4727 Pageland Highway for a weather-related fatality, according to a statement from the coroner’s office.
The victim, Colleen Burgess, 66, was in the bedroom of her home when heavy winds toppled a large tree in the back yard, sending it across the roof of the home, collapsing the structure, according to the coroner’s office.
Burgess suffered blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office.
