Parking lot argument leads to two people killed outside Hickory bar

Two people were killed and others were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a bar in Hickory early Friday, police said.
Hickory police were called to J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub & Grill around 2:20 a.m. Friday where they said two men shot into a car occupied by five people they had just had an argument with.
Police said they found one victim at the scene, and learned of the other victims minutes later. One victim, 21-year-old Justin Aiken of Newton, was pronounced dead at Frye Hospital. Another, 21-year-old Cody Bouphavong of Conover, was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Two other victims sustained injuries from the shooting: Quajuae Kennedy, 21 of Newton, who was in critical condition Friday morning, and Cole Ervin, 20, who was released from the hospital. Pablo Hernandez, 21, who was the driver of the car, was not injured in the shooting.
Police arrested Dontray Cumberlander, 23, and Greydon Hansen, 23, for the shooting. They both face charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
