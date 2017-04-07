A beagle, a big hole and a bathroom break gone very wrong

A 5-month-old beagle pup named Peter had to be rescued by emergency responders Thursday after it vanished into what proved to be a 20-foot-deep, 1-foot wide hole.
It happened Thursday when Chad Eldridge of Statesville was walking his dog near the Mobil Gas N Snack on Landson Drive, reported the Statesville Record & Landmark.
Peter, the puppy, was “doing his business” in a grassy area when he instantly disappeared, Eldridge told the Record & Landmark.
On investigation, Eldridge found Peter was 20 feet down and freaking out, in a man made hole that was only about a foot in diameter. It had apparently been dug for piping, the Record & Landmark said, and was a perfect fit for the small dog.
Iredell County Rescue emergency responders had to be called, and it took them 15 minutes to hoist the pup up out with a lasso-type device, it was reported.
Peter suffered a few scratches on his face, but appeared to be okay, the Record & Landmark said.
