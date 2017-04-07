Local

April 7, 2017 2:19 PM

Three-vehicle crash, shooting shuts down northwest Charlotte intersection, JCSU on lockdown

By WBTV Web

A crash and shooting shut down a road in northwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the three-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. West Trade Street at Beatties Ford Road. Witnesses say someone started shooting at a car in traffic.

Johnson C. Smith University tweeted just after 2 p.m. that the campus is on lock down.

From WBTV's Sky3, one person could be seen being placed on a stretcher. There's no word on whether that person was seriously injured.

Multiple police vehicles and emergency crews responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made.

