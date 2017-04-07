Joyous day for CMPD officer: He gets sworn in and his love says yes

Terrell Marshall had just been sworn in as a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer on Friday when his life turned even more momentous.
Immediately after taking the oath, Marshall walked from the CMPD Police Academy on Shopton Road and popped the question to the love of his life in front of his fellow newly minted officers.
Tica King said yes, drawing applause for the new bride and groom from the other officers in CMPD’s 175th recruit class. Besides the 28 rookies, four veteran “lateral” officers also were added to the ranks Friday.
“Please welcome new officer Terrell Marshall to the community and wish him the best with the impending nuptials,” #CMPD said on Facebook in a post that soon went viral.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-3670, @jmarusak
Comments