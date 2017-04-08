Time to spike it at the SC volleyball tourney in Charlotte this weekend

There’s plenty of serves, spikes and digs going on this weekend by volleyball players at the Charlotte Convention Center.
That’s where the 2017 Palmetto State Regional Volleyball championship is being held.
This is a South Carolina state regional championship girls’ volleyball tournament, sanctioned by USA Volleyball, the national governing body for the sport.
This tournament welcomes over 190 teams each year.
It began on Friday and runs through Sunday. Each day, play begins at 8:30 a.m. and lasts throughout the day.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments