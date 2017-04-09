CMPD officer arrested for allegedly kidnapping and strangling girlfriend

A Charlotte police officer has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and strangling his girlfriend.
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Central Division responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of Hawkins St. shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers determined that Kevin Marin, 25, assaulted and strangled his girlfriend during an argument.
The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center, where she was treated and released, according to CMPD.
Marin was voluntarily transported to police headquarters. Domestic Violence Unit detectives interviewed Marin and charged him with 2nd degree Kidnapping, Assault by Strangulation, Assault on a Female, and Damage to Property. He was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
“Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. At no time will this department tolerate behavior that violates the law or our community’s trust,” Chief Kerr Putney said in a statement.
Marin has been put on administrative leave without pay, and he is the subject of a criminal and internal investigation, according to CMPD.
