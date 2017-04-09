Third person dies after shooting outside Hickory pub

A third person has died as a result of a shooting that took place early Friday outside a pub in Hickory.
Newton resident Quajuae Alexus Kennedy, 21, died at approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, according to a statement from the Hickory Police Department Sunday.
Hickory police were called to J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub & Grill around 2:20 a.m. Friday where they said two men shot into a car occupied by five people with whom they had just had an argument.
One victim, 21-year-old Justin Aiken of Newton, was pronounced dead at Frye Hospital. Another, 21-year-old Cody Bouphavong of Conover, was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Cole Ervin, 20, also sustained injuries from the shooting, but was released from the hospital.
Police arrested Dontray Cumberlander, 23, and Greydon Hansen, 23, for the shooting.
Hickory Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone who may have information to contact Inv. J. Pruett at 828-261-2617 or jpruett@hickorync.gov. Staff writer LaVendrick Smith contributed.
