Son suspected of killing father in Boone

A man died from a “traumatic injury” in Boone Sunday morning. Police say the man’s son is the suspect, according to WBTV.
The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Stoneybrook Court, reports the Observer’s news partner, citing police.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Watauga Medical Center, where he later died.
Chief of Police Dana Crawford said the man’s son, whose name has also not been released, is cooperating with police and is not believed to be a danger to the community.
“No charges have been filed at this time. This is the type of case that allows us time to do a thorough investigation up front and then carefully consider what charges, if any, are appropriate. We will certainly include the District Attorney’s Office in this process,” Crawford said in a statement, WBTV reports.
