Model Chrissy Teigen pays Charlotte woman’s beauty school tuition

A Charlotte woman got a huge surprise this weekend when she learned that supermodel Chrissy Teigen had picked up the tab for her beauty school tuition.
Mercedes Edney, who owns Ixora Botanical Beauty in Charlotte, created a YouCaring crowd funding page to help pay for schooling to become a licensed esthetician.
Edney said the only school she could attend, Academy of Nail Technology & Esthetics, does not have financial aid, and she was not eligible for any scholarships.
By Friday, Edney had raised about $300 of the school’s nearly $6,000 bill, according to multiple news reports. Edney tweeted that she thought it was a Paypal glitch when she saw that someone had paid the remainder of her bill.
@CruzanChoklate I'm really excited for you to live out your passion ❤❤❤— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 8, 2017
“I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!” Teigen wrote in a note with her donation to Edney.
By Sunday afternoon, Edney and Teigen’s story had gone viral, with reports from E! News, Huffington Post and TMZ. Edney says she plans to start school in May.
Teigen, 31, debuted on Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 2010. She co-hosts Lip Sync Battle with rapper LL Cool J, and is married to singer John Legend.
