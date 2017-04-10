Local

April 10, 2017 8:00 AM

Baby that was delivered via emergency c-section after serious crash dies

By WBTV

A baby delivered via emergency cesarean section after being involved in a serious crash in Rowan County last week has died, troopers say.

Felisha Blackwelder, 24, was driving a P.T. Cruiser on Barger Road in eastern Rowan County Thursday morning when troopers say she ran off the road, hit a mailbox, then pulled the car back on the road.

The car slammed into the tree and stopped. Rescue workers managed to free Blackwelder and her daughter, who was in a car seat. They wanted to call for a medical helicopter but high winds kept them grounded, so mother and daughter were driven to Winston-Salem to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Doctors performed an emergency C-section on Blackwelder, who was eight-months-pregnant with Kamden Ray Blackwelder at the time. Troopers and Wake Forest Medical Center officials say Kamden, weighing just 3 pounds, died Saturday night.

Felisha Blackwelder is recovering from surgery from a broken collarbone. Her 5-year-old daughter Aubrey is in a medically induced coma.

Family and friends of the Blackwelder family set up a GoFundMe page to help with gas and medical expenses for the mother and her family.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Woman stabbed to death in North Charlotte

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos