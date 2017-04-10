Woman stabbed to death outside home in University City Monday morning

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were investigating a homicide Monday morning after a neighbor reported seeing a woman being stabbed in her garage.
Detectives say they were called at 7:15 a.m. to the 5600 block of Hubbard Point Drive in the University City area, and arrived to find a female who had been stabbed. She was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic. The identity of the female will be released pending family notification, police said.
A male subject of interest was located on scene and has been transported to police headquarters to be interviewed by Homicide Detectives, officials said. At this time, detectives believe that the victim and male subject are known to one another.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Hefner is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Sources told the Observer the stabbing occurred in the garage of the home, and that the altercation may have continued in the driveway.
