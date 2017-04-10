12 parents – including two moms – arrested in countywide ‘child support roundup’

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office held it’s second annual “child support warrant round up” this weekend and arrested 12 parents who owed a total of $22,772 in child support.
Suspects targeted by the roundup are individuals who have failed to pay and obey their court ordered child support requirements, said Sheriff Darren Campbell in a press release.
Several of these individuals have been hiding from the deputies assigned to serve these warrants for several months, he said.
“The children are the ones who suffer from this, because of an irresponsible adult,” Campbell said, adding that the roundup is sending a message. “Be responsible for your children, and don’t leave the burden of providing for your kids on society.”
Individuals arrested included: Christopher Berryman of Troutman; Scotty Eugene Hartness of Statesville; Joshua Wayne Seagro of Mooresville; Christopher Darnell Rucker of Statesville; Heather Ryan Nesbitt of Statesville; Jeremy Williams of Statesville; Travis Sheely of Statesville; Cindy Garnder of Mooresville; Edward L Massey III of Mooresville; James E. Vanwert of Mooresville; Dravey Mayfield of Statesville and Devin L. Bates of Statesville.
