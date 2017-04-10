Pair charged with additional murder count in Hickory pub shooting

Two people charged in a deadly Hickory shooting are facing an additional murder charge after the third victim died over the weekend.
The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday in the parking lot outside of J. McCroskey's Irish Pub and Grill, located in the 1400 block of 29th Ave Drive NE.
Greydon Keith Hansen and Dontray Cumberlander, both 23 of Hickory, have been charged in the case.
Police say Keith and Cumberland got into an argument with five people in the parking lot, located adjacent to the pub, before shooting at them while they were inside a car. They had all been patrons at the pub prior to the shooting.
Justin Aiken and Cody Bouphavong, both 21, were killed. Sunday, Hickory police say 21-year-old Quajuae Alexus Kennedy succumbed to her injuries at the Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem Saturday night.
Cole Ervin, 20, was treated for gunshot wounds at Frye Regional Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Hansen and Cumberlander have both been charged with three counts of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
Police say there is no connection between the suspects and the victims.
J. McCroskey's Irish Pub and Grill released the following statement Friday:
"We cannot even begin to express how saddened we are by this senseless tragedy. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the victims' families during this most difficult time.We were closed at the time of the incident and most of our patrons had already gone home.
The incident occurred in the parking lot in an area that is adjacent to the restaurant. We work with a local security agency to patrol our parking lot. Security was still on site; however they were not in the immediate vicinity at the time of the incident.
We are working with the police and special investigators and assisting them with their investigation and will continue to do so.
This is all the information that we have at this time."
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2617.
Hansen and Cumberlander are being held without bond.
