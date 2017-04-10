Shelby couple accused of felony child abuse over 6-month-old in critical condition

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office officials have charged a Shelby couple with felony child abuse after their six-month-old was brought to a Charlotte hospital with suspicious injuries last month.
The child has been at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte since March 24 and remains in critical condition, said sheriff department officials. Other children in the couple’s home have been placed in the custody of the Department of Social Service, officials said.
Detectives say the investigation began when were called to Carolinas Medical Center about what doctors believed to be a case of child abuse. After speaking with doctors, officers arrested Steven Glenn Dean, 34, the father of the injured six-month-old. Dean was given a $150,000.00 bond.
After continued investigation, officials said the mother of the child, Morgan Lyndsay Conn, 34, was also charged and placed under a $150,000.00 bond.
“Cases involving children are always difficult,” said a statement from Sheriff Alan Norman. “Babies are at the mercy of their parents to take care of them and keep them safe. Unfortunately this did not happen in this case. I would ask everyone to keep this baby in their thoughts and prayers as she continues to battle for her life.”
