April 10, 2017 6:59 PM

Deadly wreck on I-485 Outer Loop near Ballantyne on Monday

By Joe Marusak

The State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck in which a vehicle burst into flames on Interstate 485 Outer Loop near Johnston Road on Monday night. The wreck is in the Ballantyne area of south Charlotte.

Medic reported one fatality. The person was dead when Medic said it arrived at the scene.

The wreck happened at about 6:15 p.m.. The interstate is open, but drivers should expect delays, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a traffic alert at 6:45 p.m.

It could take until 8:15 p.m. to clear the wreck, according to the state Department of Transportation.

No other details were available. The State Highway Patrol is handling the wreck, CMPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

