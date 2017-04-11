Easter egg hunts and related festivities in the Charlotte area this week

Easter is Sunday, and for parents who want to provide their kids with a fun Easter egg hunt experience, here are some options in Charlotte and the surrounding area (free, unless noted otherwise):
Thursday, April 13
Ray's Splash Planet Underwater Easter Egg Hunt
215 N. Sycamore St., Charlotte; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dive in the pool and find eggs underwater.$5
35th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic
Cherry Park, Rock Hill SC2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. $50,000 Easter eggs with thousands of prizes.
Eggnormous Twilight Easter Scramble
Harrisburg Park: 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 25,000 eggs, inflatables, face painting, crafts, and more.
Friday, April 14
Whispering Hope Farm 1405 Crowders Creek Rd, Gastonia. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Also April 15 at the same time.)Egg hunt plus and petting farm with bunnies, ducks, chickens and more. $7
Saturday, April 15
Lazy 5 Ranch, Mooresville Starts at 10 a.m. Egg hunt and coloring contests, live bunnies and a scavenger hunt.
Easter Egg Hunt at Bible Baptist Church
2724 Margaret Wallace Rd, Matthews. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Naomi Drenan Recreational Center, Charlotte, 10 a.m. Eggs filled with surprises. Hunt goes until the eggs are gone.
Easter Hoppenings at Phillips Place
Phillips Place, Charlotte. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Visits from an Easter bunny, balloon artist, face painting and more.
NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte. 8 a.m. Easter egg hunt, pictures with an Easter bunny, a parade, and more.$8
Easter Egg Hunt at Stallings Municipal Park
Stallings Municipal Park, Matthews. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A glow-in-the-dark egg hunt. Sign up for a pass
Latta Plantation Easter Egg hunt
Latta Plantation, Huntersville, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Egg hunt and visit the historic Latta Plantation. $8
Easter Sunday, April 16
Easter Egg Hunt at Christ Church Charlotte
Christ Church Charlotte,f ollowing the 11:15 a.m. service. Bring a basket to church, and immediately join the hunt after service.
LaVendrick Smith; @LaVendrickS
Comments