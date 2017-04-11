Local

April 11, 2017 10:16 AM

Easter egg hunts and related festivities in the Charlotte area this week

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

Easter is Sunday, and for parents who want to provide their kids with a fun Easter egg hunt experience, here are some options in Charlotte and the surrounding area (free, unless noted otherwise):

Thursday, April 13

Ray's Splash Planet Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

215 N. Sycamore St., Charlotte; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dive in the pool and find eggs underwater.$5

35th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic

Cherry Park, Rock Hill SC2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. $50,000 Easter eggs with thousands of prizes.

Eggnormous Twilight Easter Scramble

Harrisburg Park: 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 25,000 eggs, inflatables, face painting, crafts, and more.

Friday, April 14

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

Whispering Hope Farm 1405 Crowders Creek Rd, Gastonia. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Also April 15 at the same time.)Egg hunt plus and petting farm with bunnies, ducks, chickens and more. $7

Saturday, April 15

Easter Egg-stravaganza

Lazy 5 Ranch, Mooresville Starts at 10 a.m. Egg hunt and coloring contests, live bunnies and a scavenger hunt.

Easter Egg Hunt at Bible Baptist Church

2724 Margaret Wallace Rd, Matthews. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Naomi Drenan Easter Egg Hunt

Naomi Drenan Recreational Center, Charlotte, 10 a.m. Eggs filled with surprises. Hunt goes until the eggs are gone.

Easter Hoppenings at Phillips Place

Phillips Place, Charlotte. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Visits from an Easter bunny, balloon artist, face painting and more.

Easter Egg 400

NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte. 8 a.m. Easter egg hunt, pictures with an Easter bunny, a parade, and more.$8

Easter Egg Hunt at Stallings Municipal Park

Stallings Municipal Park, Matthews. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A glow-in-the-dark egg hunt. Sign up for a pass

Latta Plantation Easter Egg hunt

Latta Plantation, Huntersville, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Egg hunt and visit the historic Latta Plantation. $8

Easter Sunday, April 16

Easter Egg Hunt at Christ Church Charlotte

Christ Church Charlotte,f ollowing the 11:15 a.m. service. Bring a basket to church, and immediately join the hunt after service.

LaVendrick Smith; @LaVendrickS

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Teacher Justin Ashley

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos