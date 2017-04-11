Man arrested in stabbing of his mother in University City homicide

A 27-year-old man was arrested after police said he stabbed his mother to death Monday in a home in north Charlotte.
Police were called to the 5600 block of Hubbard Point Drive in University City where Marcella Thrash, 50, was stabbed in the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police took Thrash’s son, Dionte Long, 27, into custody Monday, and interviewed him. Police said they decided to arrest Long after the interview. He was charged with murder.
The homicide is the second homicide investigation in Charlotte in recent weeks involving a person accused of murdering a parent.
A Charlotte man faces murder and kidnapping charges after police said he killed his parents and kidnapped their 11-year-old granddaughter before fleeing to Washington D.C.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
