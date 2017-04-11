Man accused of punching teenage girl in ATV race

A man was arrested after deputies said he punched a 17-year-old girl during an ATV race in Burke County on Sunday.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office said the girl approached them and said she was assaulted by Glenn McConnell, 56, during a race at the Steele Creek Park in Morganton. The girl showed deputies GoPro footage that appeared to show McConnell punching her, and he was arrested. They were both riding their vehicles at the time of the altercation

McConnell faces a charge of assaulting a female, the Sheriff’s Office said.

McConnell is from Ohio. WSOC reported that family members said he was racing in a different division from the girl when the assault took place.