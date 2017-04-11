Local

What’s open, what’s closed on Good Friday

Banks: Open. Bank of America and Wells Fargo in-store locations will be closed Sunday for Easter.

Post Office: Open.

Federal offices: Open.

State offices: Closed.

Mecklenburg County offices: Closed.

Mecklenburg County Courthouse: Closed.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Main Library and all branches: Open Friday, closed Sunday.

Charlotte trash collection: Regular schedule. Mecklenburg County solid waste facilities will be closed Friday, except the new Compost Central at 140 Valleydale Road, which will be open 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Closed.

Buses, light rail: Regular schedule, although CATS Pass Sales offices at the CTC and CATS Call Center will be closed.

ABC Stores: Open. .

