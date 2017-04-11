What’s open, what’s closed on Good Friday

Banks: Open. Bank of America and Wells Fargo in-store locations will be closed Sunday for Easter.
Post Office: Open.
Federal offices: Open.
State offices: Closed.
Mecklenburg County offices: Closed.
Mecklenburg County Courthouse: Closed.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Main Library and all branches: Open Friday, closed Sunday.
Charlotte trash collection: Regular schedule. Mecklenburg County solid waste facilities will be closed Friday, except the new Compost Central at 140 Valleydale Road, which will be open 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Closed.
Buses, light rail: Regular schedule, although CATS Pass Sales offices at the CTC and CATS Call Center will be closed.
ABC Stores: Open. .
Joe Marusak
Comments