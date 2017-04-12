Teen shot, killed in Lancaster Tuesday night

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Lancaster Tuesday night.
The Lancaster Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Carolina Court around 9:16 p.m. where they found a black SUV with numerous bullet holes. That’s when police say the teen, who had been shot, walked around the corner and collapsed.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the department will hold a news briefing Wednesday morning and provide more details on the homicide investigation.
No names or possible motives have been released.
