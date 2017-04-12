Local

April 12, 2017 7:47 AM

Charlotte man arrested in LongHorn Steakhouse shooting

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man they said was involved in a shooting at a Charlotte area steakhouse last week.

Police said George “Tan” Irving Rivens, 30, of Charlotte, shot a person March 6 at the LongHorn Steakhouse in the 8100 block of Old Mallard Creek Road in University City.

The shooting happened late in the evening, and a victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Rivens faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm in the city limits, police said.

He served time in prison in 2008 for drug offenses, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court records.

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

