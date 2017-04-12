Couple accused of abusing 6-month-old girl broke her arms, officials say

A Shelby couple charged earlier this week with abusing an infant is being accused of breaking both the girl’s arms and causing traumatic head injuries, reports the Shelby Star.
Investigators say it happened in a trailer on Rehobeth Church Road west of Shelby, where the couple lived with a total of nine children, reported the Star. It was believed they had only lived there a week, it was reported.
A 911 call came in from the frantic father, after the six-month-old girl stopped breathing, it was reported. CPR, coached by the 911 operator, revived the child until emergency crews arrived, the Star reported.
The baby, named Chloe, was eventually transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where she remained in critical condition.
After speaking with doctors, officers arrested Steven Glenn Dean, 34, the father of the girl, and charged him with felony child abuse. Further investigation led to charges against the mother, Morgan Lyndsay Conn, age 34.
The baby girl suffered head trauma and broke both of her arms, investigators told the Shelby Star. The other children have been taken into the custody of the Department of Social Services, officials said.
