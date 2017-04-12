Dead dogs - and dead cockatoo - in man’s freezer lead to animal cruelty charges

Investigators looking into reports of animal cruelty found two dead dogs and a dead white cockatoo in an Alexander County man’s freezer, according to a statement from the Alexander Sheriff’s Office.
Outside the home, officials found nine quail dead in cages and an African gray bird in a cage without food or water, it was reported.
The suspect, Matthew Trenton Leeth, 29, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, has been charged with 19 counts of Felony Cruelty to Animals and 19 counts of Misdemeanor Abandonment of an Animal, and given a $200,000 secured bond.
On Wednesday, April 5, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office got a call to investigate the site on Bolick Lane in Bethlehem, which was being rented by Leeth for a canine training business, officials said.
Animal Control officers found two malnourished dogs with no food or water in small cages in a camper and five malnourished and emaciated dogs inside the building with their ribs visible, it was reported.
Officials said Leeth arrived in Alexander County from Louisiana on Thursday and was charged.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments