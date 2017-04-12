Rock Hill man, 60, charged with placing cameras in bathroom to spy on kids, adults

York County has another case of a “peeping Tom.”
Douglas Veihdeffer, 60, of Rock Hill is charged with placing a camera in a bathroom of the home he is staying at, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 3:36 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home off Cardinal Hill Drive near Rock Hill after a man said he found a camera in the bathroom of the residence, a report states.
The man told police that he, his wife and their child pay rent to stay with Veihdeffer, who they identified as a family friend, the report states.
The man told police he noticed a black fixture on the inside of the bathroom door that appeared and disappeared several times, the report states.
The man told police both children and adults use the bathroom, the report says. He told police Veihdeffer often babysits children that stay at the home, the report says.
The man told police he examined the fixture, and found it to be a towel hook that concealed a hidden camera with a micro USB port and a 16GB micro SD card, the report says.
Veihdeffer admitted to police that he installed the camera in the bathroom so that it faced the toilet, the report states.
Veihdeffer told police “some people that had been over at the house may have been stealing things from him, so he put up the camera to catch this act,” the report states.
Veihdeffer told police a second hidden camera was in another towel hook, and gave consent for police to view the files from the camera, the report says.
Deputies saw video clips of women in the shower and of them using the toilet, the report states.
Veihdeffer admitted to police he intentionally recorded the video to see people without their clothes, the report says.
Veihdeffer told police he had one of the hidden cameras for years, the report states.
This is the second “peeping Tom” case in York County in recent weeks. Another case involved a York County man who placed a small camera on a window to spy on a girl, records show.
Veihdeffer was released from jail Tuesday on a $2,500 bond, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. His court date has been set for July 11, 2017.
