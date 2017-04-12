Crematorium staffer found with 93 ‘sets of remains’ at home, prompting state action

An N.C. state board has suspended the license of a crematorium in Winston-Salem after “sets of remains” were found at the home of one of the company’s employees in King, N.C., about 90 minutes north of Charlotte.
The Winston-Salem Journal says an employee of Cremation Services Inc. told police he had 93 “sets of remains” at his home “for the alleged purpose of disposal,” according to the suspension order from the N.C. Board of Funeral Services.
The board, which regulates funeral services in the state, issued the order for the suspension on March 30, the Journal reports.
Susanne Blair, the owner and manager of Cremation Services, acknowledged to the Journal that the business didn’t properly handle the cremated human remains mentioned in the order.
“This was just a case of human error or a mistake,” Blair told the Journal.
Blair said the employee involved typically takes unclaimed cremated human remains from her business and disposes of them in the Blue Ridge Mountains. On the occasion cited by the state board, the employee drove those remains to his King home, took them out of his pickup and put them into his shed, Blair told the Journal.
The containers had holes in them and a small amount of the cremated human remains were scattered on the property, Blair told the Journal.
The state board said it suspended the business’ license to protect the public’s safety and health, the Journal reported.
