Statesville woman accused of shooting estranged husband with child present

A woman was arrested in a Statesville shooting that seriously injured her estranged husband Saturday night.
Wendy Frances Haverstick, 44, was arrested Wednesday in the shooting that happened at her estranged husband's business, Quarterstick Quilting, located in the 800 block of North Center Street.
It happened around 7 p.m. and stemmed from a dispute between the two, who had been separated for some time, police say. The couple's child was reportedly present and in the building at the time of the shooting.
While officers were investigating at the store, the estranged husband showed up at Iredell Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. The man was then airlifted to Baptist Hospital and underwent surgery.
A woman, believed to be Haverstick, was taken to Davis Regional with minor injuries.
As of Sunday morning, the man was listed in critical condition.
A handgun was recovered from the man's pickup truck in the Iredell Memorial Hospital's parking lot, officers say.
Haverstick was served warrants at the Iredell County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault while a minor was present.
Her bond was set at $30,000 and she's expected in court May 1.
