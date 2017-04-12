Mom thought a man grabbed her kid in Target; video showed he was trying to help her

Police said there will be no charges against a man that a woman said grabbed her daughter and followed the pair through two stores in Mooresville last week, after video footage showed a different story.
Mooresville Police were investigating the April 4 incident in which a woman reported the man had followed them through two retailers. In Target, one of the stores, the man was accused of grabbing the woman’s daughter by the arm, but police said video showed he was trying to help the girl.
Police said the man was visually impaired and bumped into the daughter as he was attempting to go to the men’s restroom. After the two collided, he checked to see if she was okay, police said.
“After reviewing video from the Target store, and interviewing the family and the identified male suspect, we have determined there is no evidence to substantiate any charges,” Mooresville Police chief Damon Williams said.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
