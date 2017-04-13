A club house crime spree: Man sought for breaking into three golf courses

Mooresville is reporting one of the state’s more unusual crime sprees: Break-ins at golf course club houses.
A single suspect is being sought in connection with the crimes, 48-year-old Elliott Kyle Smith of Mooresville, reports the Mooresville Tribune.
Smith is charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering and four counts of felony larceny after break-ins that happened March 26 at Mallard Head, Twin Oaks Golf Club and River Oaks Golf Club, reports the Tribune.
In one of the break-ins, the burglar took cash and two cans of beer, reported the Statesville Record & Landmark.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office told the Tribune that said Smith is on parole following previous convictions for – you guessed it – breaking into a golf course club house. Those cases were in 2014 and 2015 at Mallard Head Country Club, the Tribune reported.
He was released from his jail in September and was out on post-release supervision with a GPS monitoring device, it was reported. He was last seen driving around the county in a 2009 Ford Focus, tag number BFE-8238, the Tribune reported.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
