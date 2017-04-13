Local

April 13, 2017 8:47 AM

No one injured in shooting outside SouthPark Mall Wednesday

By WBTV

No one was injured when someone reportedly drove by SouthPark and fired a gun Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to SouthPark Mall, located in the 400 block of Sharon Road, around 4:07 p.m. Witnesses said unknown people in a vehicle shot at a person, or people, standing near the entrance to a SouthPark store. No one was hit.

The victims and shooter(s) left the mall before officers arrived. A support column was struck by a bullet.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Home sales zipping along in 28273

Home sales zipping along in 28273 1:00

Home sales zipping along in 28273
Teacher Justin Ashley 2:50

Teacher Justin Ashley
Man accused of punching teenage girl in ATV race 0:40

Man accused of punching teenage girl in ATV race

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos