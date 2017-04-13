No one injured in shooting outside SouthPark Mall Wednesday

No one was injured when someone reportedly drove by SouthPark and fired a gun Wednesday afternoon.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to SouthPark Mall, located in the 400 block of Sharon Road, around 4:07 p.m. Witnesses said unknown people in a vehicle shot at a person, or people, standing near the entrance to a SouthPark store. No one was hit.
The victims and shooter(s) left the mall before officers arrived. A support column was struck by a bullet.
A motive for the shooting has not been released.
