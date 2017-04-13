Man killed after being shot several times in Rock Hill

A man was killed overnight Wednesday in Rock Hill after being shot multiple times, according to police.
Police were called to the 800 block of Carolina Avenue around 11:30 p.m., where they found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The man was described as a black man is his 30’s, but police have not identified the victim. Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
The victim’s death was the city’s second homicide incident of the year. Two victims died from a shooting in January in the 600 block of Blake Street.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
