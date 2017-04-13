Local

April 13, 2017 2:00 PM

McDowell County wildfire grows to 1,400 acres

By Bruce Henderson

bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

A wildfire that was reported Sunday in McDowell County has now burned 1,405 acres, the N.C. Forest Service said Thursday, with only 15 percent under control.

Burn-out operations on the Dobson Knob wildfire’s northern and western sides, in which firefighters burn dry fuels that could feed the blaze, account for part of the increase.

One hundred eighty firefighters are at the scene.

Ground-level smoke could blanket communities near the wildfire this weekend, the state agency said. A community meeting will be held Thursday night at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Marion.

Forest trail and road closures can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/nfsnc.

Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender

