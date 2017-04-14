Local

April 14, 2017 5:49 AM

Chester police charge teen, 16, with attempted murder

By Tracy Kimball

CHESTER

Chester police charged a 16-year-old with attempted murder Wednesday after two people accused him of firing a gun at them, according to Interim Chief Travis Moore.

Police responded to Spring Street near Frank Connor Park after a caller reported hearing gun shots Wednesday, Moore said in a statement Thursday.

A witness told police one of the victims ran through her yard yelling that the suspect was chasing him with a gun, Moore said. Another victim later told police the suspect shot at her car while she was driving down Spring Street, he said.

The teen suspect was also charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and vandalism of property, Moore said.

The name of the suspect is not being released because the suspect is a juvenile.

