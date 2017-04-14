Local

April 14, 2017 7:49 AM

Charlotte man had 9 beers in 30 minutes? Police say he also had pot - in the jail

By Mark Price

A Charlotte man who police say admitted guzzling about one beer every three minutes for a half hour was arrested for trying to drive at 3 a.m. Monday in Concord, according to the Mooresville Tribune.

However, matters got worse for Lorenzo Martinez, 35, when officers say they discovered he had brought 1.2 grams of marijuana with him into the Cabarrus County Jail, reported the Tribune.

Martinez was initially stopped by Concord Police on Rock Hill Church Road at 3:16 a.m. for driving without any lights and not having a license plate, it was reported. Under questioning, Martinez told the officer he had consumer nine beers in 30 minutes prior to the traffic stop, the Tribune said.

Officers arrested Martinez on driving while impaired charges and the marijuana was found during a subsequent search at the jail, resulting in a charge of possession on jail premises, it was reported.

