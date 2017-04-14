Star Wars fans get a Good Friday Easter egg with release of next film’s trailer

It’s still seven months until the next movie is released, but Star Wars fans got an Easter Egg, so to speak, at noon on Good Friday.

A 2-minute trailer for the next film in the series, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” was released on Twitter, with a promise that it will be “arriving in your galaxy on Dec. 15.”

The trailer had 1.1 million views in just the first 16 minutes of its release, and 38,000 likes, suggesting a big opening later this year. Views doubled in the next 15 minutes.

As for the trailer, it suggests Daisy Ridley’s character Rey will play a prominent role in the highly anticipated film. And it ends on an ominous line: “I only know one thing,” whispers a man’s voice from shadows, “it’s time for the Jedi...to end.”