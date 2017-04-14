Four members of Rowan County family killed in crash on Thursday

A Rowan County couple and their two children were killed in a wreck in West Virginia on Thursday.
Friends, family members and school officials said David and Christine Gilley and their children, Jack and Grace, died in the wreck.
The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 77 near mile marker 22 in Camp Creek, Mercer County Emergency Management Director Tim Farley said.
A southbound tractor-trailer lost control, crossed the median and hit the Gilleys, who were northbound.
The truck rolled over and caught fire, according to media reports. The trucker was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center.
The Gilleys were on the way to visit family members in Ohio, according to a family friend.
Jack Gilley was a fourth grader at Bostian Elementary School. On Friday, parents received a letter from the school administration informing them of the wreck.
“Please keep Jack’s family, friends, peers and the rest of the Bostian family in your thoughts and prayers,” teacher Amy Vedeikis wrote. “Our district’s crisis intervention team of counselors, through the Student Services Department, will be available when we return from Spring Break to be there for our students, staff and families. The team will support us for as long as needed.”
Grace Gilley attended Salisbury Academy, which plans a vigil for the family at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
