On a sunny day before Easter, children and parents came out for Saturday’s Easter Egg 400 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Bunny petting and an egg roll contest were a few of the many activities at the third annual Easter Egg 400. Other activities included Easter bingo, crafts, a bean bag toss, a movie, photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting and a breakfast.

One highlight was the Easter egg hunt, where each child got to take home a carton of eggs filled with candy and prizes.