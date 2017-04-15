Video traces Charlotte light rail line from uptown to UNCC

A 9.3-mile extension of the Lynx Blue Line to UNC Charlotte won’t start carrying passengers for nearly another year, but UNCC has produced a dandy aerial view of the route.

The university’s video “flyover” of the $1.1 billion line wings from 9th Street in uptown past 10 more stations, the last two of them at UNCC.

The line won’t open in August as planned, the Charlotte Area Transit System said in February. Passengers might not be able to use it until next March. Last month CATS asked Charlotte City Council to approve new spending totaling $24.75 million.

Once it starts running, the route is expected to carry 25,000 riders a day. For UNCC students, faculty and staff, it will be a 22-minute commute from uptown.

The line will run 18 hours a day and pass four park-and-ride lots with 3,100 parking spaces. CATS buses will service each of the 11 stations.

UNCC granted campus right-of-way worth $4 million to make the line happen.

Bruce Henderson