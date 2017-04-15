Local

A list of every Charlotte-area runner registered for Monday’s Boston Marathon

The greater Charlotte area once again will be well-represented in Boston on Monday, when the New England city expects to welcome more than 30,000 participants for the 121st running of the Boston Marathon.

According to the event’s entry list, 177 runners who live within an hour’s drive of Charlotte are registered across four waves that start between 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in Hopkinton, Mass., and then traverse 26.2 miles to Boylston Street in downtown Boston.

The majority of participants gained acceptance to the Boston Marathon by meeting qualifying time standards at other races, although about 6,000 runners raised money for charity to earn their spots.

Last year, 164 locals finished, including several who are signed up for 2017. Those include 39-year-old Charlotte mother of two Laurie Knowles, a former Olympic Trials qualifier who ran the race last year in 2 hours, 45 minutes and 19 seconds; and 67-year-old Pineville man Joe Schlereth, who is running Boston for the 17th straight year.

(It’s been four years, by the way, since two terrorists set off bombs that killed three people and injured hundreds of others near the finish line, in an attack dramatized in the recent movie “Patriots Day.”)

Anyway, here it is – the list of everyone on the 2017 Boston Marathon participant list who claims residence in the greater Charlotte area, in alphabetical order. Keep in mind, though, that just because someone is registered doesn’t necessarily mean they’re running on Monday; since virtually all sign-ups took place several months ago, this list of course doesn’t account for changes of plan, or unforeseen injuries...

Heather B. Adams, 46, Monroe

Terence R. Ake, 58, Huntersville

Edward S. Alessandrini, 45, Waxhaw

Fenn M. Allen, 55, Concord

John L. Ashcraft Jr., 41, Davidson

Jeff A. Barbier, 52, Charlotte

Gina M. Baumgartner, 61, Charlotte

David P. Beatty, 69, Statesville

Datx L. Bell, 42, Charlotte

Melissa Bell, 35, Charlotte

Elizabeth Bennett, 34, Charlotte

Robert Berini, 45, Davidson

Derek Blalock, 48, Albemarle

Shelley Blevins, 45, Fort Mill

Ritchie D. Blount, 42, Charlotte

Kate A. Bothe, 25, Charlotte

Caleb Boyd, 34, Charlotte

Jeff Boyer, 60, Huntersville

Paula Broadwell, 44, Charlotte

Flavia Brucia, 35, Charlotte

John P. Brunelle, 50, Cornelius

Wesley Bryant, 36, Mooresville

Beth B. Bumgardner, 60, Rock Hill

Inga M. Burger, 30, Charlotte

Katie Burgess, 31, Kings Mountain

Bobby Cachine, 53, Charlotte

Barbara L. Cameron-Rojahn, 41, Huntersville

Christopher Capps, 26, Charlotte

Heather Carpenter, 45, Charlotte

Jim Carty, 51, Charlotte

Paul J. Cavanaugh Jr., 38, Charlotte

Milena Chotard, 41, Charlotte

Jerry Clark, 64, Charlotte

Kim Cline, 40, Mooresville

Ross Cockerham, 36, Charlotte

Nicole Cohen, 26, Charlotte

Shelby L. Coleman, 40, Stanley

Eric M. Conklin, 28, Cornelius

Bobby J. Conrad III, 35, Charlotte

Chris M. Cox, 47, Mooresville

Kate M. Crowell, 39, Kings Mountain

Angela B. Dampier, 44, Fort Mill

Bonnie Darrenkamp, 47, Huntersville

Xiaolin Deng, 42, Charlotte

Christina Depriest, 35, Huntersville

Katherine DeWitt, 32, Charlotte

Joan B. Dodson, 47, Concord

Anna Donlan, 36, Waxhaw

Millie Driggers, 42, Huntersville

Wayne Drummond, 46, Charlotte

Rob Ducsay, 51, Fort Mill

Grace Eberle, 34, Charlotte

Dana Edwards, 38, Weddington

Michael Egues, 52, Charlotte

Emily Erwin, 40, Waxhaw

Melinda Evans, 41, Charlotte

Amanda Fleishman, 37, Charlotte

Amy Fletcher, 48, Charlotte

Andrew Fletcher, 43, Waxhaw

Brian J. Foote, 55, Charlotte

David L. Gary Jr., 41, Charlotte

Kaylan M. Gaudio, 33, Charlotte

Kristen Geary, 40, Fort Mill

Aregai A. Girmay, 57, Gastonia

Kathy Glick, 55, Fort Mill

Jimmy W. Glover, 60, Gastonia

John C. Gorniewicz, 33, Cornelius

Susan Greene, 45, Tega Cay

Robert Harbaugh, 38, Waxhaw

Heloise E. Hedlund, 20, Davidson

Eric Hein, 57, Charlotte

Gregory L. Hendler, 41, Matthews

Megan Hepp Hovis, 35, Charlotte

Elizabeth Hindal, 57, Charlotte

Barbara Hodges, 49, Shelby

Spencer Hodnett, 43, Charlotte

Stacey M. Hodnett, 39, Charlotte

Tom Hopkins, 26, Charlotte

James Huffman, 51, Waxhaw

Hollis Hunt, 29, Cornelius

Bryan R. Hurley, 48, Kannapolis

Jack James, 38, Indian Trail

Todd Joefreda, 41, Fort Mill

Marykate Kausel, 38, Charlotte

Franklin Keathley, 35, Charlotte

Paige M. Kell, 43, Fort Mill

Laurie Knowles, 39, Charlotte

Joseph Korzelius, 48, Albemarle

Diane Lancaster, 51, Waxhaw

Jennifer P. Lee, 30, Charlotte

Frederic Levy, 56, Gastonia

Finlay I. Lewis, 45, Matthews

Mason Lin, 21, Davidson

Julie Linder, 52, Matthews

Katerina Litomysska, 32, Charlotte

Maggie L. Mackenzie, 24, Charlotte

Rex A. Mangiaracina, 39, Charlotte

Abbey K. Manning, 36, Harrisburg

Julianne Marley, 53, Charlotte

Leanne Mccann, 41, Cornelius

Doreen L. Mccormick, 41, Stanley

Kelly Mcfadden, 47, Cornelius

Mark A. McGeough, 47, Huntersville

Sarah L. Mcgeough, 44, Huntersville

Stacy Mercer, 31, Charlotte

Joshua M. Mills, 38, Fort Mill

Ryan Mills, 35, Charlotte

Melisa M. Mohn, 50, Huntersville

Anne P. Monroe, 48, Charlotte

Johnny B Moody Jr., 41, Charlotte

Juan C. Morales, 45, Indian Trail

Alexandra M. Moran, 23, Charlotte

Jeff Morey, 70, Cornelius

Brian W. Morris, 43, Charlotte

Alli B. Murr, 45, Charlotte

Mike Natusch, 59, Davidson

Paul Neumann, 50, Charlotte

Elizabeth Newton, 28, Charlotte

J. Nicholson, 47, Charlotte

Baki Oguz, 48, Charlotte

Jeannette Pantani, 48, Charlotte

George E. Patterson, 53, Kings Mountain

James P. Perez, 25, Charlotte

Beth T. Pierpont, 52, Charlotte

Carolyn Plaza, 35, Fort Mill

Thomas Price, 45, Charlotte

Ansley Proctor, 29, Charlotte

Melissa Quinlan, 42, Davidson

Tommy Racano, 41, Matthews

Ashley C. Rasmussen, 30, Charlotte

David J. Rees, 53, Clover

Michael W. Reitmeyer, 46, Mooresville

Johanna Remes, 49, Charlotte

Lee M. Rhodes, 45, Waxhaw

Chris Ricchiuto, 45, Cornelius

Don Rice, 66, Fort Mill

Tim Richter, 60, Charlotte

Katie Ringley, 27, Shelby

Mitchell S. Rippy, 54, Shelby

Raychelle S. Robinson, 41, Charlotte

Lucille R. Rogers, 30, Charlotte

Victor M. Rosado, 63, Salisbury

Katie Rose, 34, Concord

Kathleen Russo, 57, Salisbury

Anne C. Ruthenbeck, 39, Fort Mill

Ryuichi Sakamoto, 53, Charlotte

Scott R. Sartwell, 41, York

Michael W. Savicki, 49, Cornelius

Joe Schlereth, 67, Pineville

Rodolfo E. Sequeyro, 58, Charlotte

Chunfeng She, 43, Charlotte

Greg Sheehan, 51, Mooresville

Jie Shen, 45, Charlotte

Chase Smith, 20, Charlotte

Dorothy G. Smith, 50, Charlotte

John J. Stout, 54, Charlotte

Allen Strickland, 50, Charlotte

Laura Strickland, 50, Charlotte

Katie Strohschein, 33, Charlotte

Betty Swinehart, 38, Charlotte

Andrew Totman, 36, Stallings

Dan K. Tyler, 47, Mooresville

Amanda Uher, 38, Charlotte

Jeff Valerio, 55, Fort Mill

Kelly Vanderhave, 49, Charlotte

Amanda Walker, 23, Charlotte

John Walmsley, 37, Charlotte

Chen X. Wang, 45, Charlotte

Jennifer B. Watson, 44, Charlotte

Zebulon Weaver IV, 47, Weddington

Christopher Whelchel, 41, Charlotte

Lee A. Whitaker, 43, Fort Mill

Ian White, 38, Charlotte

Matt Williams, 45, Mooresville

Joseph Woltjer, 29, Charlotte

Robert C. Zabel, 47, Charlotte

Margaret Zarzour, 38, Charlotte

