A list of every Charlotte-area runner registered for Monday’s Boston Marathon

The greater Charlotte area once again will be well-represented in Boston on Monday, when the New England city expects to welcome more than 30,000 participants for the 121st running of the Boston Marathon.
According to the event’s entry list, 177 runners who live within an hour’s drive of Charlotte are registered across four waves that start between 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in Hopkinton, Mass., and then traverse 26.2 miles to Boylston Street in downtown Boston.
The majority of participants gained acceptance to the Boston Marathon by meeting qualifying time standards at other races, although about 6,000 runners raised money for charity to earn their spots.
Last year, 164 locals finished, including several who are signed up for 2017. Those include 39-year-old Charlotte mother of two Laurie Knowles, a former Olympic Trials qualifier who ran the race last year in 2 hours, 45 minutes and 19 seconds; and 67-year-old Pineville man Joe Schlereth, who is running Boston for the 17th straight year.
(It’s been four years, by the way, since two terrorists set off bombs that killed three people and injured hundreds of others near the finish line, in an attack dramatized in the recent movie “Patriots Day.”)
Anyway, here it is – the list of everyone on the 2017 Boston Marathon participant list who claims residence in the greater Charlotte area, in alphabetical order. Keep in mind, though, that just because someone is registered doesn’t necessarily mean they’re running on Monday; since virtually all sign-ups took place several months ago, this list of course doesn’t account for changes of plan, or unforeseen injuries...
Heather B. Adams, 46, Monroe
Terence R. Ake, 58, Huntersville
Edward S. Alessandrini, 45, Waxhaw
Fenn M. Allen, 55, Concord
John L. Ashcraft Jr., 41, Davidson
Jeff A. Barbier, 52, Charlotte
Gina M. Baumgartner, 61, Charlotte
David P. Beatty, 69, Statesville
Datx L. Bell, 42, Charlotte
Melissa Bell, 35, Charlotte
Elizabeth Bennett, 34, Charlotte
Robert Berini, 45, Davidson
Derek Blalock, 48, Albemarle
Shelley Blevins, 45, Fort Mill
Ritchie D. Blount, 42, Charlotte
Kate A. Bothe, 25, Charlotte
Caleb Boyd, 34, Charlotte
Jeff Boyer, 60, Huntersville
Paula Broadwell, 44, Charlotte
Flavia Brucia, 35, Charlotte
John P. Brunelle, 50, Cornelius
Wesley Bryant, 36, Mooresville
Beth B. Bumgardner, 60, Rock Hill
Inga M. Burger, 30, Charlotte
Katie Burgess, 31, Kings Mountain
Bobby Cachine, 53, Charlotte
Barbara L. Cameron-Rojahn, 41, Huntersville
Christopher Capps, 26, Charlotte
Heather Carpenter, 45, Charlotte
Jim Carty, 51, Charlotte
Paul J. Cavanaugh Jr., 38, Charlotte
Milena Chotard, 41, Charlotte
Jerry Clark, 64, Charlotte
Kim Cline, 40, Mooresville
Ross Cockerham, 36, Charlotte
Nicole Cohen, 26, Charlotte
Shelby L. Coleman, 40, Stanley
Eric M. Conklin, 28, Cornelius
Bobby J. Conrad III, 35, Charlotte
Chris M. Cox, 47, Mooresville
Kate M. Crowell, 39, Kings Mountain
Angela B. Dampier, 44, Fort Mill
Bonnie Darrenkamp, 47, Huntersville
Xiaolin Deng, 42, Charlotte
Christina Depriest, 35, Huntersville
Katherine DeWitt, 32, Charlotte
Joan B. Dodson, 47, Concord
Anna Donlan, 36, Waxhaw
Millie Driggers, 42, Huntersville
Wayne Drummond, 46, Charlotte
Rob Ducsay, 51, Fort Mill
Grace Eberle, 34, Charlotte
Dana Edwards, 38, Weddington
Michael Egues, 52, Charlotte
Emily Erwin, 40, Waxhaw
Melinda Evans, 41, Charlotte
Amanda Fleishman, 37, Charlotte
Amy Fletcher, 48, Charlotte
Andrew Fletcher, 43, Waxhaw
Brian J. Foote, 55, Charlotte
David L. Gary Jr., 41, Charlotte
Kaylan M. Gaudio, 33, Charlotte
Kristen Geary, 40, Fort Mill
Aregai A. Girmay, 57, Gastonia
Kathy Glick, 55, Fort Mill
Jimmy W. Glover, 60, Gastonia
John C. Gorniewicz, 33, Cornelius
Susan Greene, 45, Tega Cay
Robert Harbaugh, 38, Waxhaw
Heloise E. Hedlund, 20, Davidson
Eric Hein, 57, Charlotte
Gregory L. Hendler, 41, Matthews
Megan Hepp Hovis, 35, Charlotte
Elizabeth Hindal, 57, Charlotte
Barbara Hodges, 49, Shelby
Spencer Hodnett, 43, Charlotte
Stacey M. Hodnett, 39, Charlotte
Tom Hopkins, 26, Charlotte
James Huffman, 51, Waxhaw
Hollis Hunt, 29, Cornelius
Bryan R. Hurley, 48, Kannapolis
Jack James, 38, Indian Trail
Todd Joefreda, 41, Fort Mill
Marykate Kausel, 38, Charlotte
Franklin Keathley, 35, Charlotte
Paige M. Kell, 43, Fort Mill
Laurie Knowles, 39, Charlotte
Joseph Korzelius, 48, Albemarle
Diane Lancaster, 51, Waxhaw
Jennifer P. Lee, 30, Charlotte
Frederic Levy, 56, Gastonia
Finlay I. Lewis, 45, Matthews
Mason Lin, 21, Davidson
Julie Linder, 52, Matthews
Katerina Litomysska, 32, Charlotte
Maggie L. Mackenzie, 24, Charlotte
Rex A. Mangiaracina, 39, Charlotte
Abbey K. Manning, 36, Harrisburg
Julianne Marley, 53, Charlotte
Leanne Mccann, 41, Cornelius
Doreen L. Mccormick, 41, Stanley
Kelly Mcfadden, 47, Cornelius
Mark A. McGeough, 47, Huntersville
Sarah L. Mcgeough, 44, Huntersville
Stacy Mercer, 31, Charlotte
Joshua M. Mills, 38, Fort Mill
Ryan Mills, 35, Charlotte
Melisa M. Mohn, 50, Huntersville
Anne P. Monroe, 48, Charlotte
Johnny B Moody Jr., 41, Charlotte
Juan C. Morales, 45, Indian Trail
Alexandra M. Moran, 23, Charlotte
Jeff Morey, 70, Cornelius
Brian W. Morris, 43, Charlotte
Alli B. Murr, 45, Charlotte
Mike Natusch, 59, Davidson
Paul Neumann, 50, Charlotte
Elizabeth Newton, 28, Charlotte
J. Nicholson, 47, Charlotte
Baki Oguz, 48, Charlotte
Jeannette Pantani, 48, Charlotte
George E. Patterson, 53, Kings Mountain
James P. Perez, 25, Charlotte
Beth T. Pierpont, 52, Charlotte
Carolyn Plaza, 35, Fort Mill
Thomas Price, 45, Charlotte
Ansley Proctor, 29, Charlotte
Melissa Quinlan, 42, Davidson
Tommy Racano, 41, Matthews
Ashley C. Rasmussen, 30, Charlotte
David J. Rees, 53, Clover
Michael W. Reitmeyer, 46, Mooresville
Johanna Remes, 49, Charlotte
Lee M. Rhodes, 45, Waxhaw
Chris Ricchiuto, 45, Cornelius
Don Rice, 66, Fort Mill
Tim Richter, 60, Charlotte
Katie Ringley, 27, Shelby
Mitchell S. Rippy, 54, Shelby
Raychelle S. Robinson, 41, Charlotte
Lucille R. Rogers, 30, Charlotte
Victor M. Rosado, 63, Salisbury
Katie Rose, 34, Concord
Kathleen Russo, 57, Salisbury
Anne C. Ruthenbeck, 39, Fort Mill
Ryuichi Sakamoto, 53, Charlotte
Scott R. Sartwell, 41, York
Michael W. Savicki, 49, Cornelius
Joe Schlereth, 67, Pineville
Rodolfo E. Sequeyro, 58, Charlotte
Chunfeng She, 43, Charlotte
Greg Sheehan, 51, Mooresville
Jie Shen, 45, Charlotte
Chase Smith, 20, Charlotte
Dorothy G. Smith, 50, Charlotte
John J. Stout, 54, Charlotte
Allen Strickland, 50, Charlotte
Laura Strickland, 50, Charlotte
Katie Strohschein, 33, Charlotte
Betty Swinehart, 38, Charlotte
Andrew Totman, 36, Stallings
Dan K. Tyler, 47, Mooresville
Amanda Uher, 38, Charlotte
Jeff Valerio, 55, Fort Mill
Kelly Vanderhave, 49, Charlotte
Amanda Walker, 23, Charlotte
John Walmsley, 37, Charlotte
Chen X. Wang, 45, Charlotte
Jennifer B. Watson, 44, Charlotte
Zebulon Weaver IV, 47, Weddington
Christopher Whelchel, 41, Charlotte
Lee A. Whitaker, 43, Fort Mill
Ian White, 38, Charlotte
Matt Williams, 45, Mooresville
Joseph Woltjer, 29, Charlotte
Robert C. Zabel, 47, Charlotte
Margaret Zarzour, 38, Charlotte
